North Augusta Public Safety looking for grand larceny suspects

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case.

Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road. One of the suspects allegedly went into the office and stole 2 cartons of cigarettes along with a bank deposit bag with over $6,000 dollars in it. After leaving the office, he reportedly went inside the bathroom to conceal the items.

Investigators say during this time, the other suspect appeared to distract the clerk. They both left the gas station in a silver car.

If you have any information, contact Corporal Brannon Rowland at (803) 279-2121.

