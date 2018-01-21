North Augusta Public Safety looking for grand larceny suspects - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

North Augusta Public Safety looking for grand larceny suspects

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: North Augusta Department of Public Safety Source: North Augusta Department of Public Safety
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case.

Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road.  One of the suspects allegedly went into the office and stole 2 cartons of cigarettes along with a bank deposit bag with over $6,000 dollars in it.  After leaving the office, he reportedly went inside the bathroom to conceal the items.

Investigators say during this time, the other suspect appeared to distract the clerk.  They both left the gas station in a silver car.

If you have any information, contact Corporal Brannon Rowland at (803) 279-2121.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbia County Sheriff's Office holding Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

    Columbia County Sheriff's Office holding Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:19 AM EST2018-01-21 13:19:22 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy starting in March. They will show participants what their workday looks like and there will also be firearms training. 

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy starting in March. They will show participants what their workday looks like and there will also be firearms training. 

    More >>

  • North Augusta Public Safety looking for grand larceny suspects

    North Augusta Public Safety looking for grand larceny suspects

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-01-21 13:01:47 GMT
    Source: North Augusta Department of Public SafetySource: North Augusta Department of Public Safety

    The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case. Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road. 

    More >>

    The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case. Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road. 

    More >>

  • Engineers of tomorrow compete in regional Future City Competition

    Engineers of tomorrow compete in regional Future City Competition

    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:02 PM EST2018-01-20 22:02:26 GMT

    This year’s Future City Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary while bringing 45 middle school teams together to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge.

    More >>

    This year’s Future City Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary while bringing 45 middle school teams together to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly