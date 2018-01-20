Local government agencies and officials respond to government shutdown

The U.S. is facing its first government shutdown since 2013 due to Congress and the President failing to reach a funding agreement.

The shutdown will cause many non-essential personnel to be placed on furlough and not go into work on Monday.

Government agencies and officials in the CSRA have been responding to the recent shutdown.

Fort Gordon released a statement saying:

"Congressional appropriations expired on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 2359 p.m. which will require that Fort Gordon activities, not deemed excepted nor exempted, to conduct an orderly shutdown in accordance with federal law. Despite the lapse in appropriated federal funding, the Army and Fort Gordon will continue to provide for the nation's defense, as well as the life, health, and safety of our employees, and the protection of the installation. All Federal Employees will report to work on Monday where they will receive additional instructions from their individual commands and immediate supervisors. Any degradation to nonessential installation support activities will be made public following additional Department of Defense guidance on Monday. Fort Gordon employees are encouraged to monitor this Facebook page for the most current information and updates. Media inquiries or any further questions regarding the absence of available federal appropriations should be directed to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)."

House Representative Bill Taylor of Aiken also responded saying, "Thankfully, the temporary shutdown of the federal government has no impact on the operations of the General Assembly or most state government functions. Like nearly all states, South Carolina produces a balanced budget annually, on time, with little political drama. The disfunction being displayed in the Washington budget battle is more evidence shown in a recent statewide poll; only 9% of South Carolina voters approve of the job being done by Congress. That's disappointing and pathetic."

Augusta Airport staff says that as of right now, they will not be affected and neither will state parks like Lake Thurmond.

“It’s not affecting us. We have the funding to remain open. All of our parks will still be open. It’s business as usual. We only have one campground open right now because we’re on a winter schedule. So, that will remain open. And then our day use areas, which are partially open for the winter, will stay partially open. And also the power plant, which is essential and will stay open no matter what," says Ranger Susan Miller of Lake Thurmond.

No one is sure of how long the shutdown will continue, but Fox 54 will continue to keep you updated.

Fort Gordon employees are encouraged to keep an eye on the Fort Gordon Facebook page for new information.