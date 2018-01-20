Local government agencies and officials respond to government shutdown

This year’s Future City Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary while bringing 45 middle school teams together to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge.More >>
The U.S. is facing its first government shutdown since 2013 due to Congress and the President failing to reach a funding agreement. The shutdown will cause many non-essential personnel to be placed on furlough and not go into work on Monday.More >>
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Officials say one of their own is recovering after being stabbed during a domestic dispute Friday night. Ten year veteran, Sgt. Chris Masters was responding to a call at the corner of Meadbrook and Dahlia Drive around 8:15 p.m. According to the report, a male suspect stabbed Masters in the arm and then fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later. Masters had to be transported to AUMC and was taken into the ...More >>
What happened Friday was an act of partnership between two universities and fort Gordon. Augusta University and Maryland University College are joining the list of other colleges who will help meet the demand of higher education on the installation.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.More >>
