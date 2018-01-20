New information: Richmond Co. Sheriff deputy stabbed; suspect in - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New information: Richmond Co. Sheriff deputy stabbed; suspect in custody

Sgt. Chris Masters is recovering after being stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute. Sgt. Chris Masters is recovering after being stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Officials say one of their own is recovering after being stabbed during a domestic dispute Friday night. 

Ten year veteran, Sgt. Chris Masters was responding to a call at the corner of Meadbrook and Dahlia Drive around 8:15 p.m. According to the report, a male suspect stabbed Masters in the arm and then fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later.

Masters had to be transported to AUMC and was taken into the operating room to stop the bleeding to the wound on his upper right arm. He's currently in recovery and is in good condition. 

As of now, authorities are not releasing any information on the suspect. Warrants are being obtained and the case is still under investigation. 

Stay with Fox 54 News Now for the latest information on this case. 

