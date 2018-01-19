McDuffie County announces lineup for 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell fest

What happened Friday was an act of partnership between two universities and fort Gordon. Augusta University and Maryland University College are joining the list of other colleges who will help meet the demand of higher education on the installation.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who may have witnessed a hit-and-run. The subject pictured in this article is wanted for questioning as a possible witness.More >>
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex. NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.More >>
