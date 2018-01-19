McDuffie County announces lineup for 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell fest

McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest.

The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent. And this year Thomson will continue to honor his legacy with their annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest

“He was born here and he’s buried here. This was very much his home even though for periods when he didn’t live here. Blind Willie was more than just a blues musician. And it was more of a roots music thing and that’s kind of the genres that we stay within," says Elizabeth Vance of Forward McDuffie Tourism.

Their lineup will include big names in the blues and roots community like JD McPherson and Samantha Fish. “But this year’s lineup s so exciting. It’s one of the best one’s that we’ve had so far and I’m very excited about it. We haven’t actually named a headliner yet, but any of them could be," says Vance.

And Blind Willie McTell’s musical talent continues to live on in the music of several artists today.

“While a lot of people haven’t necessarily heard of Blind Willie McTell, a lot of them have heard his music because he’s influenced so many musicians still today," says Vance.

The festival is set for May 8, 2018. Tickets will be on sale February 1st and will be available online or at the Forward McDuffie Tourism office - 149 Main Street Thomson, GA.