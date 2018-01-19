Witness sought in Columbia Co. hit-and-run

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who may have witnessed a hit-and-run.

The subject pictured in this article is wanted for questioning as a possible witness. The collision happened at around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan.15. The suspect's vehicle is a blue GMC Sierra Denali towing an enclosed cargo trailer. It may be a 2015 to 2018 model with a sunroof and bed cover. The witness may have been following the suspect's vehicle in her silver minivan.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please contact Sgt. Bradford with the sheriff's office Traffic Unit at 706-447-7630.

