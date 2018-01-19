Memorandum of Understanding for AU, MUC continuing education signed at Fort Gordon

What happened Friday was an act of partnership between two universities and fort Gordon.

Augusta University and Maryland University College are joining the list of other colleges who will help meet the demand of higher education on the installation. Standing by, both Webster University and Georgia Military College officials, who both already have a presence on Fort Gordon to witness and sign an official Memorandum of Understanding.

Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Colonel Todd Turner says, "If you look at what the Army has asked us to do, the Army says 'I want you to build the cyber workforce'. These folks in this room and these partnerships are going to help us do that."

The overall goal of the partnership is to deliver excellent service with fewer people and, most importantly, to enhance the quality of life for the soldiers by providing continuous learning.

Augusta University will offer a bachelor's degree program in technology with a concentration in cybersecurity. And the Augusta University classroom at Fort Gordon will be linked directly to the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center that's already in its building stage in downtown Augusta, allowing both programs, the university, and Fort Gordon to grow together.

Joyane Sexton, Director of Cyber Institute at Augusta University, says, "We all learn from each other and there are things in an academic setting that's needed in order to stay up to date. There is an awful lot that the Fort Gordon community sees that actually enriches our education."

And in terms of future workforce, high school seniors thinking about a career in cybersecurity their future looks bright. This is the first of great opportunities to come regarding education here at Fort Gordon but we are going to see the benefits of it all in the future.

