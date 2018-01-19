Memorandum of Understanding for AU, MUC continuing education signed at Fort Gordon

What happened Friday was an act of partnership between two universities and fort Gordon. Augusta University and Maryland University College are joining the list of other colleges who will help meet the demand of higher education on the installation.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who may have witnessed a hit-and-run. The subject pictured in this article is wanted for questioning as a possible witness.
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex. NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.
Fort Gordon has announced a partnership with Augusta University and University of Maryland University College to bring more continuing technology education to the installation.
Celebrating its 26th anniversary, this year's Future City Competition asks 45 middle school teams, along with an educator and volunteer mentor, to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge that changes each year. This year's challenge is the "The Age-Friendly City" and they're seeking a grand prize in Washington, D.C. Since returning to school earlier this fall, student teams around the state and the Augusta, Ga. area have been hard at work on the...
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor's decision to veto millions in new funding.
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma's path.
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.
