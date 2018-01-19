Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County.

Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck that had stopped to pick up trash. Two of the Tyler Sanitation workers have been taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating the collision. Toxicology tests on Empoliti are pending.

