Aiken Camellia Society Show on Saturday

If you want the chance to see some of the best blossoms in town -- Aiken Camellia Society is holding their show on Saturday.

Camellia blossoms can be entered in competition between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Judging begins at 11 a.m.

The public is welcome to come by and see the flowers from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aiken First Presbyterian Church.

The event is free to the public.

