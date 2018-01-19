Fort Gordon Health and Wellness fair on Saturday

Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.More >>
An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.
If you want the chance to see some of the best blossoms in town -- Aiken Camellia Society is holding their show on Saturday. Camellia blossoms can be entered in competition between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to come by and see the flowers from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aiken First Presbyterian Church. The event is free to the public.
