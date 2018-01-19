Fort Gordon Health and Wellness fair on Saturday

Fort Gordon is holding their Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., preceded by a 5k that happens at 9:30 a.m.

There will be demonstrations, displays, vendors and many community partners at the event.

The fair will be at the Nelson Fitness Centers. Civilians are welcome to attend.

