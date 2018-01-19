Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Recept - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Mayor Hardie Davis has announced PGA professionals Jim Dent and Vaughn Taylor as the 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees.

The Mayor made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning.

"I'm extremely excited. They both have local ties. They've made significant contributions to the game of golf, we know Vaughn Taylor is the sponsor of a tournament here at Jones Creek, and Mr. Dent has made significant contributions to the game of golf as well as the lives of young people across this city," said Mayor Davis.

Vaughn Taylor is currently active on the PGA tour and played his college golf at then Augusta State University(now Augusta University).

Jim Dent is also a PGA professional who has won 12 times on the Champions Tour. He attended Paine College.

This year is earlier than normal, last year the honorees were announced in March. Last year, they honored Jeff Knox, Bev Dolan and Laura Coble.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-01-19 16:23:18 GMT

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

  • Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:15 AM EST2018-01-19 16:15:35 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

  • USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-19 11:09:21 GMT
    (Source: USC Aiken)(Source: USC Aiken)
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly