Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

Mayor Hardie Davis has announced PGA professionals Jim Dent and Vaughn Taylor as the 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees.

The Mayor made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning.

"I'm extremely excited. They both have local ties. They've made significant contributions to the game of golf, we know Vaughn Taylor is the sponsor of a tournament here at Jones Creek, and Mr. Dent has made significant contributions to the game of golf as well as the lives of young people across this city," said Mayor Davis.

Vaughn Taylor is currently active on the PGA tour and played his college golf at then Augusta State University(now Augusta University).

Jim Dent is also a PGA professional who has won 12 times on the Champions Tour. He attended Paine College.

This year is earlier than normal, last year the honorees were announced in March. Last year, they honored Jeff Knox, Bev Dolan and Laura Coble.

