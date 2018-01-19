Bamberg family court employee charged with embezzlement

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an employee with Bamberg County Family Court in connection with missing funds.
Caroline Angela Raysor, 46, was charged with embezzlement of public funds with a value of over $10,000.
The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office.
Raysor was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.
