Researchers at Augusta University study the health of female veterans

Researchers at Augusta University are taking a closer look into the health of female veterans in Georgia. The number of women returning from deployments with serious physical and mental issues is growing in the state.

Many military health studies have been limited to male veterans. Until recently, the number of female veterans has just been too small to do meaningful research. This month Professor Steven Coughlin at Augusta University launched a study shedding light on veteran women in Georgia. Coughlin's Southern Women Veterans' Health Study will look at their physical and mental health as a result of exposures during deployment. "We are trying to fill an important gap in the published literature. There are 1.8 million women veterans currently alive in the U.S. and many live right here in our state or close by in South Carolina and we know that they often respond to deployment related environmental risk factors differently than men.", says Professor Steven Coughlin.



In addition to filling the gap the study will identify risk factors such as post traumatic stress disorder, depression, and even reproductive conditions. Dr. Wanda Rosally started serving in the military in 1998 she is glad researchers recognize the need for this research to help women. "This to me is very important and very personal because I've served with a lot of woman. To be able to provide something that we can help those females that have given their lives and have given a time in their lives to serve in the military and hopefully we can do something to make a difference from now and the future."



Professor Coughlin and his teams have been sending out eighteen page health questionnaires to women veterans in the area. Georgia has a lot of military bases including fort Gordon in Richmond County. They have already started receiving surveys back.

"In the Georgia cities such as Augusta, Richmond county we have a lot of African American residents and veterans; this may turn out to be the largest predominately African American study ever so we feel it is a big contribution to the field.", says Professor Steven Coughlin.



The research team will be tallying the results as they come in but this is expected to be a long in-depth study with plans to contact the participating veterans in four to five years to discuss health outcomes.

