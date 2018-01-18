Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Columbia Co. liquor stores - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Columbia Co. liquor stores

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Beverage Outlet shoplifting suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Beverage Outlet shoplifting suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Golden Package shoplifting suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Golden Package shoplifting suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying several subjects wanted for shoplifting from liquor stores in Augusta.

On Jan. 6, at around 6 p.m., three suspects pictured in this article shoplifted from the Beverage Outlet on Bobby Jones Expressway. The suspects left in a white SUV. They returned to the store on Jan. 16 but left before taking anything.

On Jan. 16, three suspects pictured in this article shoplifted from Golden Package on South Belair Road. The clerk chased the suspects to the parking lot. One of the suspects punched the clerk in the face. The suspects left the area in a white four-door car, possibly a late 90's or early 00's Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators believe the suspects in both shoplifting incidents are the same.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-01-19 16:23:18 GMT

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

  • Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:15 AM EST2018-01-19 16:15:35 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

  • USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-19 11:09:21 GMT
    (Source: USC Aiken)(Source: USC Aiken)
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly