Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Columbia Co. liquor stores

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying several subjects wanted for shoplifting from liquor stores in Augusta.

On Jan. 6, at around 6 p.m., three suspects pictured in this article shoplifted from the Beverage Outlet on Bobby Jones Expressway. The suspects left in a white SUV. They returned to the store on Jan. 16 but left before taking anything.

On Jan. 16, three suspects pictured in this article shoplifted from Golden Package on South Belair Road. The clerk chased the suspects to the parking lot. One of the suspects punched the clerk in the face. The suspects left the area in a white four-door car, possibly a late 90's or early 00's Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators believe the suspects in both shoplifting incidents are the same.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.