Suspect wanted for trailer theft from Washington Rd. Self Storag - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect wanted for trailer theft from Washington Rd. Self Storage

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Theft suspect's vehicle (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Theft suspect's vehicle (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Trailer stolen from Washington Rd. Self Storage (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Trailer stolen from Washington Rd. Self Storage (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing a trailer.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, an unknown man entered the Washington Road Self Storage and stole a white enclosed trailer. The suspect crawled under the gate, cut the chain, forced the gate open, and fled. The trailer contained equipment owned by Wilky Way Landscapes.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be an older model white Ford Expedition.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Vaughn Taylor, Jim Dent announced as 2018 Mayor's Masters Reception honorees

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-01-19 16:23:18 GMT

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis is planning to announce the Mayor's Masters Reception honoree or honorees Friday morning. At a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Mayor will be announcing who the city will be honoring this year, as well as the committee members.

    More >>

  • Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Aiken man killed in collision with garbage truck

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:15 AM EST2018-01-19 16:15:35 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

    An Aiken man is dead after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Aiken County. Seventy-two-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Old Barnwell Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning when he struck the back of a Tyler Sanitation truck.

    More >>

  • USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    USC Aiken Community Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-19 11:09:21 GMT
    (Source: USC Aiken)(Source: USC Aiken)
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    Community members and two college students will be recognized for human and civil rights work on Sunday. USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will have their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly