Suspect wanted for trailer theft from Washington Rd. Self Storage

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing a trailer.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, an unknown man entered the Washington Road Self Storage and stole a white enclosed trailer. The suspect crawled under the gate, cut the chain, forced the gate open, and fled. The trailer contained equipment owned by Wilky Way Landscapes.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be an older model white Ford Expedition.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.