UPDATE: Ridgeview Manor apartments shooting suspect arrested

North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex.

NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Officers arriving on the scene found an adult man, later identified as nineteen-year-old Daquan Bostic of Augusta, dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, twenty-seven-year-old Allen Michael Johnson of North Augusta, was arrested Friday. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

