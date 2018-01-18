Deadly shooting at Ridgeview Manor apartments, suspect on the loose

North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex.

NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Officers arriving on the scene found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a light-skinned black man wearing a blue hoodie.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact North Augusta Public Safety.

