INTERVIEW: Commissioner Ben Hasan talks about JBA ballot decision

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying several subjects wanted for shoplifting from liquor stores in Augusta. On Jan. 6, at around 6 p.m., three suspects shoplifted from the Beverage Outlet on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying several subjects wanted for shoplifting from liquor stores in Augusta. On Jan. 6, at around 6 p.m., three suspects shoplifted from the Beverage Outlet on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing a trailer. At around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, an unknown man entered the Washington Road Self Storage and stole a white enclosed trailer.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing a trailer. At around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, an unknown man entered the Washington Road Self Storage and stole a white enclosed trailer.More >>
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex. NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect still on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex. NADPS responded to Ridgeview Manor Apartments for a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Fort Gordon has announced a partnership with Augusta University and University of Maryland University College to bring more continuing technology education to the installation.More >>
Fort Gordon has announced a partnership with Augusta University and University of Maryland University College to bring more continuing technology education to the installation.More >>
FOX 54's Shaquille Lord sits down for a one-on-one interview with Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Ben Hasan to talk about the Commission's decision to put the future of the James Brown Arena in the hands of voters.More >>
FOX 54's Shaquille Lord sits down for a one-on-one interview with Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Ben Hasan to talk about the Commission's decision to put the future of the James Brown Arena in the hands of voters.More >>