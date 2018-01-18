INTERVIEW: Commissioner Ben Hasan talks about JBA ballot decision

FOX 54's Shaquille Lord sits down for a one-on-one interview with Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Ben Hasan to talk about the Commission's decision to put the future of the James Brown Arena in the hands of voters.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the issue of the James Brown Arena's new location was brought up again during the Commission meeting. After some discussion, the decision was made to put questions about the arena's new location on the May 22 ballot. You can read more about that decision here.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.