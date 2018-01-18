High 5 4 Kids: Checking in with Heidi Gray

The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for. As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.

It's snowing in the CSRA! FOX 54 viewers have been sending in pictures of snow all morning.

Three suspects have been arrested, connected to multiple crimes across Richmond County. On Jan. 17, 2018, sheriff's office investigators, SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshal's Office went to a home on the 2400 block of Bellehaven Drive and took the suspects into custody.

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

In this week’s High 5 for Kids we’re getting back in touch with Heidi Gray, an 8th grader at Paul Knox Middle School who proves hard work and devotion pays off.

We introduced you to Heidi almost 2 years ago. At 12 years old she landed her dream role as Annie and traveled the world performing. With a passion for acting, her eyes are set on Broadway.

“I’ve just always loved it. I like the part of exploring what it’s like to fill other people’s shoes, or fill different characters shoes, and try to portray them as best I can,” Gray explained.

But Heidi isn’t limiting herself to just the theater.

“I’ve been to many auditions in the past 2 year or year since Annie. I’ve gone and filmed a few shows, just some small parts here and there,” Gray said.

You can see her in a new episode of Gotham airing on Fox 54 at the end of the month.

She says shooting the episode was an experience she’ll never forget.

“I got to be on set with these 2 cute little siblings, and we’re all red heads. And we got to hang out all day and we got to do make-up, and hair, and costumes. And we got to meet some really cool people,” she recalled.

With school, auditions and cheer and dance practice, you have to wonder how she juggles it all. She says school comes first though.

“I just kind of make time because I know I have to be at dance or maybe a voice lesson. But I kind of try in between to study and whatever I can,” she explained.

Heidi says heading into high school next year her goal is to maintain her good grades, and of course continue performing.

