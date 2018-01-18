Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18 Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18
CSRA (WFXG) -

The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.

 As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning, surface temperatures are in the 20s but it feels like it's in the teens. A strong upper-level disturbance crossing the area this evening will produce a dusting of snow mainly across the southern Midlands. Lingering moisture could freeze on area roads. Also, wind chill values will range from 5 to 10 degrees across the northern Midlands to 10 to 15 degrees across the Southern Midlands and the CSRA late tonight throughout Thursday morning.

CURRENT WATCHES, WARNINGS AND/OR ADVISORIES:

Winter Weather Advisory for black ice for most of the Midlands through 10 a.m. Thursday

EXPECTED IMPACTS:

Any lingering precipitation on roads will freeze resulting in black ice. Be prepared for very slippery roadways. Some roads that appear clear may be covered by a thin layer.

POTENTIAL TIMING:

ow through 10 a.m. Thursday.

CONFIDENCE:

Confidence is high…given a dusting of snow falling across the southern Midlands this evening and temperatures below freezing.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Top Stories

From the WFXG First Alert Weather Team

Updated:

View Interactive Radar Follow @WFXGWeather on Twitter Download the free First Alert Weather App Sign up for severe weather text alerts Upload your weather photos More>>

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-01-18 11:00:10 GMT
    Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

  • Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-01-18 10:50:06 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

  • Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-18 01:36:08 GMT
    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly