Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

Columbia County road crews are taking action to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County on January 17 but it also created dangers after dark.



"You can't see black ice. . remember bridges and over passes they all freeze before the roads freeze.", says Sgt. Ray Childress with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.



Columbia County officials are doing their best to make sure the roads are safe. Work crews treated major roads and bridges with salt to prevent ice from forming. Columbia County Emergency Management Agency says crews know the trouble spots and will be watching temperatures all through the night.



"Of course the road crews have great trafficking history of the areas that tend to build up so they are out there monitoring the road temperature as well.", explains Andy Leanza who is the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency Director.



The sheriff's advice, stay off the roads and stay home. "If you have to leave give yourself plenty of time if you have to go to an appointment allow yourself plenty of time to get to your appointment and of course slow down.", says Sgt. Childress.



Columbia County Emergency Management Agency will send out a code red warning to all citizens for any hazardous travel conditions. You can receive those warnings by following their Columbia County EMA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ColCtyEMA/





