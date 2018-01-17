Suspects arrested for multiple robberies in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspects arrested for multiple robberies in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Travale Sloans (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Travale Sloans (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Treyquan Jeffery (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Treyquan Jeffery (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Tyquan Hicks (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Tyquan Hicks (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Three suspects have been arrested, connected to multiple crimes across Richmond County.

On Jan. 17, 2018, sheriff's office investigators, SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshal's Office went to a home on the 2400 block of Bellehaven Drive and took the suspects into custody; Travale Sloans, Treyquan Jeffery, and Tyquan Hicks. Sloans attempted to evade capture by hiding in the home's attic.

Sloans was wanted for a shooting on Sept. 20, 2017 at the Augusta Mall. He and Jeffery were also wanted for an armed robbery that happened Jan. 12, 2018 at 3588 Windsor Spring Road.

Sloans is charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Jeffery is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The third suspect, Tyquan Hicks, is charged with possession of a marijuana and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-01-18 11:00:10 GMT
    Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

  • Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-01-18 10:50:06 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

  • Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-18 01:36:08 GMT
    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly