Suspects arrested for multiple robberies in Augusta

Three suspects have been arrested, connected to multiple crimes across Richmond County.

On Jan. 17, 2018, sheriff's office investigators, SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshal's Office went to a home on the 2400 block of Bellehaven Drive and took the suspects into custody; Travale Sloans, Treyquan Jeffery, and Tyquan Hicks. Sloans attempted to evade capture by hiding in the home's attic.

Sloans was wanted for a shooting on Sept. 20, 2017 at the Augusta Mall. He and Jeffery were also wanted for an armed robbery that happened Jan. 12, 2018 at 3588 Windsor Spring Road.

Sloans is charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Jeffery is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The third suspect, Tyquan Hicks, is charged with possession of a marijuana and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

