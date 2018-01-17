SLIDESHOW: CSRA Snow 2018 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SLIDESHOW: CSRA Snow 2018

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
CSRA (WFXG) -

Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow.

It's snowing in the CSRA! FOX 54 viewers have been sending in pictures of snow all morning. If you'd like to see your photo shared here, simply tweet it @WFXGFOX54 with the hashtag #CSRAsnow2018 and we'll add it to the slideshow! You can also share it with us on our Facebook page.

Make sure to download the FOX 54 First Alert Weather app so we can help keep you informed about this winter weather. You can download it from your phone's app store here.

