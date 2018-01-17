Augusta Walmarts host free health screenings - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Walmarts host free health screenings

Source: WFXG file image Source: WFXG file image
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Walmart stores are hosting their first Walmart Wellness Day of the year. It’ll be on Saturday, January 20th.

The free health screening is to provide local residents with health information on:

-Blood glucose

-Blood pressure

-Body mass index

-Low-cost immunizations

Select locations will also offer free vision screenings

New this year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the CDC, approximately 17.9% of adults in Georgia smoke cigarettes regularly. This free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.

This event will be at all Augusta Walmart Stores on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

