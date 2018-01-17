Columbia County: Turn your sprinkler systems off! - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County: Turn your sprinkler systems off!

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency and Roads and Bridges are recommending you turn your sprinkler systems off.

This is to avoid adding to the potentially icy conditions around your home and on the roadways. Freezing temperatures are expected tonight which can cause black ice and dangerous conditions on the roadways and around the home. Columbia County is prepared in case of conditions worsening.

