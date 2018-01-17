WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Jan. 17, 2017

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is using social media as a community policing tool to uncover criminal activity. FOX 54's Miya Payton says they are creating a city wide buzz.

Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.

Breastfeeding mom asked to cover up or leave Chick-fil-A

A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.

Medical examiner: teen died from gunshot to abdomen, manner is suicide

An 8th-grade student at Evans Middle School is being charged with attacking another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the fifteen-year-old boy struck another student, a thirteen-year-old 8th-grader, in the head while walking down the hallway of the school.

Evans Middle School student attacks another student in the hallway (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Here is what to expect throughout the day...

Winter Weather Advisory for our viewing is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening

Rain will spread in from the west this morning

The rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow in the 7 AM to 10 AM time frame this morning

The rain/snow mix (or all snow farther north and west) will then persist through this afternoon and taper off by evening

Warmer ground temperatures and air temperatures only around freezing should result in most snow accumulation occurring on grassy/elevated surfaces as well as on bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways. Greatest impacts expected in Lancaster and Chesterfield counties with significant impacts in Kershaw, Fairfield and Newberry counties.

Refreezing is possible tonight on area roadways, especially where the greater accumulations occur

More updates on our Facebook pages: WFXG FOX 54 and Jay Jefferies WFXG.

