WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Jan. 17, 2017 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Jan. 17, 2017

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Winter weather advisories; Source: WFXG Winter weather advisories; Source: WFXG
Snow chances; Source: WFXG Snow chances; Source: WFXG
Today's highs; Source: WFXG Today's highs; Source: WFXG
CSRA (WFXG) -

Here is what to expect throughout the day...

  • Winter Weather Advisory for our viewing is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening
  • Rain will spread in from the west this morning
  • The rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow in the 7 AM to 10 AM time frame this morning
  • The rain/snow mix (or all snow farther north and west) will then persist through this afternoon and taper off by evening
  • Warmer ground temperatures and air temperatures only around freezing should result in most snow accumulation occurring on grassy/elevated surfaces as well as on bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways. Greatest impacts expected in Lancaster and Chesterfield counties with significant impacts in Kershaw, Fairfield and Newberry counties.
  • Refreezing is possible tonight on area roadways, especially where the greater accumulations occur

More updates on our Facebook pages: WFXG FOX 54 and Jay Jefferies WFXG.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Top Stories

From the WFXG First Alert Weather Team

Updated:

View Interactive Radar Follow @WFXGWeather on Twitter Download the free First Alert Weather App Sign up for severe weather text alerts Upload your weather photos More>>

Powered by Frankly