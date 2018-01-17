WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Jan. 17, 2017

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.More >>
An 8th-grade student at Evans Middle School is being charged with attacking another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the fifteen-year-old boy struck another student, a thirteen-year-old 8th-grader, in the head while walking down the hallway of the school.More >>
A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is using social media as a community policing tool to uncover criminal activity. FOX 54's Miya Payton says they are creating a city wide buzz.More >>
The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency and Roads and Bridges are recommending you...More >>
Here is what to expect throughout the day... Winter Weather Advisory for our viewing is in effect until...More >>
First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies gives us the latest on the winter weather headed our way...More >>
