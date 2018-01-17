WEATHER ALERT: Here's what to expect for this wintry mix

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is using social media as a community policing tool to uncover criminal activity. FOX 54's Miya Payton says they are creating a city wide buzz.

Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.

Breastfeeding mom asked to cover up or leave Chick-fil-A

A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.

Medical examiner: teen died from gunshot to abdomen, manner is suicide

An 8th-grade student at Evans Middle School is being charged with attacking another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the fifteen-year-old boy struck another student, a thirteen-year-old 8th-grader, in the head while walking down the hallway of the school.

Evans Middle School student attacks another student in the hallway (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies gives us the latest on the winter weather headed our way.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Rain mixing with or changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of one-half inch to one inch are expected.

WHERE...South Carolina: Aiken and Sumter Counties. Georgia: Richmond County.

WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

