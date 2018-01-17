WEATHER ALERT: Here's what to expect for this wintry mix - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

WEATHER ALERT: Here's what to expect for this wintry mix

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Weather updates... Weather updates...
CSRA (WFXG) -

First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies gives us the latest on the winter weather headed our way.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY...

  • WHAT...Rain mixing with or changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of one-half inch to one inch are expected.
  • WHERE...South Carolina: Aiken and Sumter Counties. Georgia: Richmond County.
  • WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

Please visit our Facebook page WFXG FOX 54 or Jay Jefferies Facebook page, Jay Jefferies WFXG for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

Top Stories

From the WFXG First Alert Weather Team

Updated:

View Interactive Radar Follow @WFXGWeather on Twitter Download the free First Alert Weather App Sign up for severe weather text alerts Upload your weather photos More>>

Powered by Frankly