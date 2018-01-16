Burke Co. school bus involved in crash on Hwy 25

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

According to the sheriff's office, Burke County school bus 08-110 was involved in a minor crash on Highway 25 at E 7th Street. A vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of the bus. Several students were on the bus at the time and are being evaluated by Burke County EMA.

The bus driver is being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

