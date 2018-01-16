JBA location will be decided by Richmond Co. voters - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

JBA location will be decided by Richmond Co. voters

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The decision on whether or not to move the James Brown Arena will be put into the hands of Richmond County voters.

At the commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, the topic of the James Brown Arena was brought up once again. After a bit of back-and-forth between commissioners, Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. said he was not opposed to putting the matter on a ballot and letting the citizens of Augusta choose whether or not they want the JBA moved to the Regency Mall location.

There will be two questions on the ballot:

  • YES or NO: Leave the James Brown Arena at its current location in Downtown Augusta
  • YES or NO: Move the James Brown Arena to the new location at the Regency Mall

The questions on the ballot will be non-binding, so city leaders could still vote to overturn the decision.

"I'm really thankful that it's in the hands of the people. I think the people will resonate and say they want something on that side of town. They think it's the best location. We can negotiate a good deal for it. But I just think that side of town has been hurting for years and years and years."

Commissioners Williams say they've always been open to Regency Mall. The deal is what's been the deterrent. "We need something on that side so economic dollars will come. When you maintain people at a level of expenditures, then they maintain where they are.

And when it comes to funding, Commissioners say they will make sure they have the best deal for taxpayers. "We need to have a location and we need to have a great deal for the city of Augusta."

The Commission voted to move the decision the ballot to be voted on May 22, 2018. The Democratic and Republican parties both agreed to allow the vote on their ballots.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • JBA location will be decided by Richmond Co. voters

    JBA location will be decided by Richmond Co. voters

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-17 00:56:51 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The decision on whether or not to move the James Brows Arena will be put into the hands of Richmond County voters.

    More >>

    The decision on whether or not to move the James Brows Arena will be put into the hands of Richmond County voters.

    More >>

  • Winter weather school closings 1/17/18

    Winter weather school closings 1/17/18

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-17 00:05:06 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

    More >>

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

    More >>

  • Burke Co. school bus involved in crash on Hwy 25

    Burke Co. school bus involved in crash on Hwy 25

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-01-16 23:55:49 GMT
    Burke County school bus involved in crash on Hwy 25 1/16/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Burke County school bus involved in crash on Hwy 25 1/16/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    The Burke County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus. According to the sheriff's office, Burke County school bus 08-110 was involved in a minor crash on Highway 25 at E 7th Street.

    More >>

    The Burke County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus. According to the sheriff's office, Burke County school bus 08-110 was involved in a minor crash on Highway 25 at E 7th Street.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly