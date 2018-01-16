JBA location will be decided by Richmond Co. voters

The decision on whether or not to move the James Brown Arena will be put into the hands of Richmond County voters.

At the commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, the topic of the James Brown Arena was brought up once again. After a bit of back-and-forth between commissioners, Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. said he was not opposed to putting the matter on a ballot and letting the citizens of Augusta choose whether or not they want the JBA moved to the Regency Mall location.

There will be two questions on the ballot:

YES or NO: Leave the James Brown Arena at its current location in Downtown Augusta

YES or NO: Move the James Brown Arena to the new location at the Regency Mall

The questions on the ballot will be non-binding, so city leaders could still vote to overturn the decision.

"I'm really thankful that it's in the hands of the people. I think the people will resonate and say they want something on that side of town. They think it's the best location. We can negotiate a good deal for it. But I just think that side of town has been hurting for years and years and years."



Commissioners Williams say they've always been open to Regency Mall. The deal is what's been the deterrent. "We need something on that side so economic dollars will come. When you maintain people at a level of expenditures, then they maintain where they are.



And when it comes to funding, Commissioners say they will make sure they have the best deal for taxpayers. "We need to have a location and we need to have a great deal for the city of Augusta."

The Commission voted to move the decision the ballot to be voted on May 22, 2018. The Democratic and Republican parties both agreed to allow the vote on their ballots.

