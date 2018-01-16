Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

CSRA (WFXG) -

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018.

South Carolina

  • Aiken County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Barnwell County: District 45 schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Edgefield County: Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • McCormick County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Williston School District 29: Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Lloyd Kennedy Charter School and Aiken Performing Arts Academy: three-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18. Staff will report at 10:30 a.m., students report at 11:00 a.m. 
  • Sunshine House in Aiken: Will open at 9:30 a.m.

Businesses

  •  SRP: All locations will be on a 2-hour delay. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • SRS: Will be operating on a 3-hour reporting delay for non-essential personnel Thursday, Jan. 18. Normal shift change will occur for essential personnel.

