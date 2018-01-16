Winter weather school closings 1/17/18 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Winter weather school closings 1/17/18

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
school bus
CSRA (WFXG) -

Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

South Carolina

  • Aiken County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Edgefield County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay for staff and students.
  • McCormick County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

Georgia

  • Columbia County: Schools will be delayed two hours. Students and faculty should arrive two hours later than their normal arrival times. Students riding the bus should report to their bus stop two hours later than usual. Elementary before-school programs are canceled.
  • Glascock County: Schools will be closed.
  • Jefferson County: Schools will be closed.
  • Lincoln County: Schools will be closed.
  • McDuffie County: Schools will be closed.
  • Richmond County: Schools will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Warren County: Schools will be closed.

