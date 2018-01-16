UPDATE: 2nd suspect in 5/3 Bank robbery identified

Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of the 5/3 Bank on Pine Needle Road in Augusta.

At around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and local FBI field office responded to the bank in reference to a reported robbery. An investigation determined that thirty-two-year-old Benelle Evans was one of the suspects who fled the scene after the robbery. Evans was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Leawood Court without incident. He is being held on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Another suspect, twenty-seven-year-old Dechants Benning, was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect in the robbery: thirty-two-year-old Trivar Marquett Scriven. Scriven is 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Scriven's whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

