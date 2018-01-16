UPDATE: 2nd suspect in 5/3 Bank robbery identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 2nd suspect in 5/3 Bank robbery identified

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Trivar Marquett Scriven (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Trivar Marquett Scriven (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Bennelle Evans (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Bennelle Evans (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Dechante Benning (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Dechante Benning (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of the 5/3 Bank on Pine Needle Road in Augusta.

At around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and local FBI field office responded to the bank in reference to a reported robbery. An investigation determined that thirty-two-year-old Benelle Evans was one of the suspects who fled the scene after the robbery. Evans was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Leawood Court without incident. He is being held on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Another suspect, twenty-seven-year-old Dechants Benning, was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect in the robbery: thirty-two-year-old Trivar Marquett Scriven. Scriven is 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Scriven's whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Snow is gone, but cold temperatures still a concern

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-01-18 11:00:10 GMT
    Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18Winter Weather Update: Jan. 18

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

    The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for.  As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...

    More >>

  • Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Winter weather school and business closings 1/18/18

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-01-18 10:50:06 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

    Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018

    More >>

  • Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-18 01:36:08 GMT
    Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)Columbia County officials prepare for icy roads (WFXG)

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>

    Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly