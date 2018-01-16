UPDATE: 2nd suspect in 5/3 Bank robbery identified

The snow is gone, but the cold temperatures are still something to be on the lookout for. As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning,...More >>
Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018More >>
Columbia County road crews are taking action tonight to make sure major roads and bridges do not ice over. Winter weather created excitement in Columbia County.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of the 5/3 Bank on Pine Needle Road in Augusta. At around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and local FBI field office responded to the bank in reference to a reported robbery.More >>
Three suspects have been arrested, connected to multiple crimes across Richmond County. On Jan. 17, 2018, sheriff's office investigators, SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshal's Office went to a home on the 2400 block of Bellehaven Drive and took the suspects into custody.More >>
