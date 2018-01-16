Investigators searching for Augusta 5/3 Bank robbery suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Augusta.

According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Pine Needle Road. The call came in at 2:50 p.m. The suspect(s) fled in a dark-colored sedan, possibly headed down Wrightsboro Road towards Damascus Road.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will update this story when more information is available.

