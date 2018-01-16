Investigators searching for Augusta 5/3 Bank robbery suspect

The decision on whether or not to move the James Brows Arena will be put into the hands of Richmond County voters.More >>
Due to the threat of winter weather, some CSRA schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus. According to the sheriff's office, Burke County school bus 08-110 was involved in a minor crash on Highway 25 at E 7th Street.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Augusta. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Pine Needle Road.More >>
An 8th-grade student at Evans Middle School is being charged with attacking another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the fifteen-year-old boy struck another student, a thirteen-year-old 8th-grader, in the head while walking down the hallway of the school.More >>
