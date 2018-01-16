VIDEO: Student attack at Evans Middle School - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

VIDEO: Student attack at Evans Middle School

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Evans Middle School student attacks another student in the hallway (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Evans Middle School student attacks another student in the hallway (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

An 8th-grade student at Evans Middle School is being charged with attacking another student.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the fifteen-year-old boy struck another student, a thirteen-year-old 8th-grader, in the head while walking down the hallway of the school. The student had reportedly told many other students that he planned to attack the victim. He is facing a charge of simple battery and, because of his age, will be tried as a juvenile.

One student who heard about the planned attack recorded it. At this time, there is no evidence to show that he planned or took part in the incident and will not face criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

