What the City of Augusta is doing to prepare for the coming winter weather

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
The City of Augusta preparing for winter weather
It's no secret that we have more winter weather headed our way and it looks that the City of Augusta plans to be ready for anything.

The National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Weather advisory' that includes sections of our 27-county east central Georgia District, Georgia DOT Madison and Augusta area. Brine operations began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Brine is a saltwater mixture that reduces ice sticking to the roadway and also makes clearing accumulation much easier if an event drops freezing precipitation.

The Department is treating Interstate 20, Interstate 520 (Bobby Jones Expressway) and also priority state routes along this corridor. Bridges and overpasses will be treated as well. Please be aware of the brine trucks in your areas given they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Pay attention to Georgia DOT trucks spreading materials and stay back a safe distance. 

  • 1,938 employees on call covering 39,919 lane miles
  • 54,030 tons of salt
  • 65,460 tons of gravel
  • 426 snow removal equipment units (one plow + hopper + truck = one equipment unit)

