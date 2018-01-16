Augusta rescues host 2018 Puppy Bowl for adoptions

Two Augusta dog rescues are raising money and getting dogs adopted in a unique way. Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescues and Hands to Paws are hosting their Puppy Bowl 2018.

The two organizations are competing against each other to see who can get the most adoptions.

Each adoption application taken from January 16th through February 4th will count as a field goal (3 points), and every adoption will count as a touchdown. The rescue with the most points on February 4th wins the 2018 Puppy Bowl.

In honor of it being the 52nd Super Bowl the rescues are offering a $52 discount on their adoption fees.

Brass Knuckle Pin Ups and Hands to Paws are also hosting a Pre Big Game Tail Gate Party. It’ll be on Saturday, February 3rd from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Come out and get hyped for the big game while checking out some of their adoptable dogs. There will also be a firepit and games for the whole family to enjoy. Proceeds will benefit both rescues.

You can check out both rescues on their websites:

Hands to Paws

Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescue

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.