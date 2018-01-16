New Sky City Opens Thursday

Happening soon is the grand reopening of SKY CITY located in the historic district of downtown Augusta, Georgia. This live music venue/bar has 2 state of the art stages, Full Digital PA, LED Lighting and Flat Screen televisions will reopen Thursday January 18th to the new home of one of the best Live music venues in the southeast.

Location: 1157 Broad Street in Downtown Augusta at 12th and Broad Street next to Mellow Mushroom.

For all booking and promotional inquires please visit SKYCITYAUGUSTA.com for further information including full list of calendar and tickets sales for future upcoming shows. New Owners are George Claussen, Brian Brittingham, Tommy Wafford & Andrew Duke.



Opening week Line Up:

January 18- Bone Thugs & Harmony

January 19- Larry Keel Experience with Pierce Edens (duo)

January 20- Scarlet Begonias with Caleb Tokarska

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.