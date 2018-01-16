Meet, Mingle & Mesh networking event scheduled at Miller Theater - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Meet, Mingle & Mesh networking event scheduled at Miller Theater

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Meet, Mingle and Mesh is happening at the Miller Theater. The Augusta Metro Chamber and Miller Theater invite the public to attended this networking event on Tuesday, February 6th from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

It will be a night of networking, food, fun and prizes. Meet new connections and industry partners, mingle with business community professionals, and mesh to come together for success.

The Miller Theater just opened it’s door for the first time in nearly 35 years and is completely renovated. Guest will have the opportunity to tour and speak with miller Theater ambassadors to learn more about its history and future. Guest can also enter to win two tickets for the upcoming Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox show.

This event is free for Chamber members and $25 for prospective- members. Advanced registration is required at augustametrochamber.com The deadline to register is Friday, February 2nd. For more information please contact Sabrina Balthrop, Director of Events, at Sabrina.Balthrop@augustametrochamber.com or by calling 706-821-1300. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

