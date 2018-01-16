UPDATE: 1 in custody after standoff at N. Augusta home - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 1 in custody after standoff at N. Augusta home

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

One person is now in custody after a standoff in North Augusta

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, North Augusta Public Safety was called out to a home on the 1100 block of West Avenue for reports of a potential domestic dispute that had devolved into a hostage situation. Shots had reportedly been fired.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the hostage. She had been released outside the home and was unharmed. She told officers that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT was called to the scene. A negotiator made contact with the suspect and within an hour, he surrendered himself.

The suspect is being taken to a local hospital for mental evaluation. He will be facing domestic violence charges.

Both lanes of West Avenue were closed for a time, but have been reopened. No one was hurt in this incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

