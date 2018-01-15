2018 proclaimed the year of dreams for the city of Waynesboro - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2018 proclaimed the year of dreams for the city of Waynesboro

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
2018 proclaimed the year of dreams for the city of Waynesboro (WFXG) 2018 proclaimed the year of dreams for the city of Waynesboro (WFXG)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

The Mayor of Waynesboro held a press conference on January 15 outside the Burke Country Court House. Mayor Gregory A. Carswell Jr. made a proclamation that 2018 will be the year of dreams for the city.

Community members of all ages came out to hear the proclamation that 2018 is the year of achieving goals and dreams with the help of city leaders. This event was so important to the Mayor and other city officials because it was a chance to show people the role they play in the progression of Waynesboro.

"There are so many talented people right here in the city of Waynesboro that have ideas and goals they want to achieve but they do not know which route to go and they do not know who to talk to first so we are going to let you know who to talk to and where to go.", explained Mayor Carswell.

The mayor says there are resources right in Waynesboro for people to tap into. An organization called Bridge will be giving guidance to those who need help achieving their goals by bridging the gap and connecting those who are working on their dreams with those who have already achieved them.

"We are big on youth, we are big on our parents, we are big on our families. . so we want to build them up to be better people and also to be productive citizens here or wherever the Lord leads them.", says Kenya Cumbley who is a leader of the Bridge Organization.

The mayor wants everyone to know their city leaders are behind them to encourage smart choices, higher education, and the pursuit of dreams.

"We had people from different backgrounds, educators, law enforcement , we had business owners, we had a variety of different people down here so that just sets the tone that says 'I have been here now you can go down that road just listen and talk with me.'", says Mayor Carswell.

Children present in attendance were given proclamations to hang up in their rooms as a reminder of the help and support that is available to them all. This opportunity is not just for children the Bridge Organization will be working with all citizens who are interested – no matter their age.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: 1 in custody after standoff at N. Augusta home

    UPDATE: 1 in custody after standoff at N. Augusta home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:16 AM EST2018-01-16 16:16:46 GMT
    Possible hostage situation in North Augusta; Source: WFXGPossible hostage situation in North Augusta; Source: WFXG

    FOX 54 has learned of a possible hostage situation in North Augusta. We have crews out on...

    More >>

    FOX 54 has learned of a possible hostage situation in North Augusta. We have crews out on...

    More >>

  • Augusta rescues host 2018 Puppy Bowl for adoptions

    Augusta rescues host 2018 Puppy Bowl for adoptions

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-01-16 16:14:18 GMT
    Source: BKPURSource: BKPUR

    Two Augusta dog rescues are raising money and getting dogs adopted in a unique way. Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescues and Hands to Paws are hosting their Puppy Bowl 2018. The two organizations are competing against each other to see who can get the most adoptions. 

    More >>

    Two Augusta dog rescues are raising money and getting dogs adopted in a unique way. Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescues and Hands to Paws are hosting their Puppy Bowl 2018. The two organizations are competing against each other to see who can get the most adoptions. 

    More >>

  • New Sky City Opens Thursday

    New Sky City Opens Thursday

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-16 15:13:00 GMT
    Sky City reopens in CSRASky City reopens in CSRA
    Happening soon is the grand reopening of SKY CITY located in the historic district of downtown Augusta, Georgia. This live music venue/bar has 2 state of the art stages, Full Digital PA, LED Lighting and Flat Screen televisions will reopen Thursday January 18th to the new home of one of the best Live music venues in the southeast. Location: 1157 Broad Street in Downtown Augusta at 12th and Broad Street next to Mellow Mushroom. For all booking and promotional inquires ...More >>
    Happening soon is the grand reopening of SKY CITY located in the historic district of downtown Augusta, Georgia. This live music venue/bar has 2 state of the art stages, Full Digital PA, LED Lighting and Flat Screen televisions will reopen Thursday January 18th to the new home of one of the best Live music venues in the southeast. Location: 1157 Broad Street in Downtown Augusta at 12th and Broad Street next to Mellow Mushroom. For all booking and promotional inquires ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly