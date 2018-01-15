2018 proclaimed the year of dreams for the city of Waynesboro

The Mayor of Waynesboro held a press conference on January 15 outside the Burke Country Court House. Mayor Gregory A. Carswell Jr. made a proclamation that 2018 will be the year of dreams for the city.

Community members of all ages came out to hear the proclamation that 2018 is the year of achieving goals and dreams with the help of city leaders. This event was so important to the Mayor and other city officials because it was a chance to show people the role they play in the progression of Waynesboro.



"There are so many talented people right here in the city of Waynesboro that have ideas and goals they want to achieve but they do not know which route to go and they do not know who to talk to first so we are going to let you know who to talk to and where to go.", explained Mayor Carswell.

The mayor says there are resources right in Waynesboro for people to tap into. An organization called Bridge will be giving guidance to those who need help achieving their goals by bridging the gap and connecting those who are working on their dreams with those who have already achieved them.



"We are big on youth, we are big on our parents, we are big on our families. . so we want to build them up to be better people and also to be productive citizens here or wherever the Lord leads them.", says Kenya Cumbley who is a leader of the Bridge Organization.



The mayor wants everyone to know their city leaders are behind them to encourage smart choices, higher education, and the pursuit of dreams.



"We had people from different backgrounds, educators, law enforcement , we had business owners, we had a variety of different people down here so that just sets the tone that says 'I have been here now you can go down that road just listen and talk with me.'", says Mayor Carswell.



Children present in attendance were given proclamations to hang up in their rooms as a reminder of the help and support that is available to them all. This opportunity is not just for children the Bridge Organization will be working with all citizens who are interested – no matter their age.