Lucy Craft Laney Museum remembers Dr. MLK Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy continues to live on today, especially through those who’ve worked with him or were impacted during his assassination.

Christine Miller-Betts describes the day of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination as deeply saddening and unbelievable. She says she got the news after leaving class while in college. “And the president of the school called all of us together and he said, ‘All of you must leave now’, and he said, ‘Martin Luther King has died’. And we were all stunned," says Christine Miller-Betts, Director and Historian of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.

Miller-Betts also sits on the Martin Luther King committee for the state of Georgia. Their efforts and programs, as well as where the world is today, makes her wonder if Dr. King Jr. would be proud. “I think that he would be very proud. However, I think he would still be pushing to make it even better," says Miller-Betts.

Miller-Betts says that, for her, MLK Day is about pushing for that progress every day. “It means to me that we should continue the struggle and it’s not something we should do every week or every month, or whatever. It’s every day. You see it all the time," says Miller-Betts.

She believes the best thing communities can do to secure unity and progress for the future is nurture and educate our youth. “If the children are going to be prepared, we have to make sure it happens. It keeps reminding me that it is possible to be the kind of person or the kind of group of persons that Martin Luther King would love and hope that we will become," says Miller-Betts.

