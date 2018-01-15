Abilene Baptist Church hosts 31st MLK Memorial Celebration

Heading over to Washington Road, The Abilene Baptist Church held it's 31st Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Celebration. People heard songs performed by different groups and heard key speakers preach about what Monday means to them. And for some people today is a day of celebrating how far society has changed because of what some people fought for in the past.

"We have individuals from all colors coming together to celebrate not just Dr. Martin Luther King but also just a day of Unity. To be together to fellowship, to enjoy wonderful music, wonderful speakers and to show that unity that Dr. King Marched for and fought for," says Tony Arron - Hambrick.

Part of the offerings collected will be given to the Martin Lither King Jr Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.