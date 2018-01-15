Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring M - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Join the Augusta Metro Chamber, Hull College of Business and Hull Barrett, PC on January 18th for Third Thursday Business Builder. This seminar is the first in a two-part series titled “Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials.”

Featured presenters include Melissa Furman, Hull College of Business and Tom Cathey of Hull Barrett, PC. Millennials make up a large percentage of the U.S. workforce and as the number continues to grow, smart employers know that attracting and empowering millennials workers is key to a successful recruiting strategy. A solid strategy for recruiting millennials is crucial to success in today’s hyper-competitive job market.

Attending this workshop will provide you with tips and strategies that you can instantly implement to create a fair, millennial-friendly hiring process that will maximize your application flow, candidate quality, and overall employee engagement. Melissa Furman, Assistant Dean, James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University has a passion for helping individuals with career, professional and leadership development, and has facilitated many career development and leadership workshops. Currently pursuing a Doctorate of Business at Georgia State University, Melissa has a Master's degree in Professional Counseling. She is a National Certified Counselor (NCC) and a Certified Career Development Facilitator (CDF). Tom Cathey practices in the area of general civil litigation with extensive experience in employment litigation, governmental liability and public employment litigation and worker’s compensation law. Using his vast knowledge of state and federal employment laws and keeping up to date on current employment trends, Tom is equipped to counsel a number of public and private entities in employment and personnel matters.

The Third Thursday Business Builder seminar will be held at the Augusta Metro Chamber office and begins at 11:30 am with lunch provided. Attendance is complimentary for Chamber members, $15 for prospective-members. Advanced registration is required at AugustaMetroChamber.com. Deadline to register is Monday, January 15. Due to limited space, please limit to one (1) representative from each company. Third Thursday Business Builder seminar series provides topical intelligence on key issues for businesses. Local industry experts present relevant information on topics important to successful business operations and growth.
 

