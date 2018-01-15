Gas prices in Georgia go up from last week

Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.More >>
