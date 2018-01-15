Gas prices in Georgia go up from last week - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gas prices in Georgia go up from last week

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.40/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.52/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Georgia during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 18.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 15 in Georgia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.23/g in 2017, $1.82/g in 2016, $2.03/g in 2015, $3.19/g in 2014 and $3.31/g in 2013.

Areas near Georgia and their current gas price climate:

Augusta- $2.29/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.26/g.

Macon- $2.32/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.26/g.

Atlanta- $2.46/g, up 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

"With oil prices rallying to their highest level since 2014, it's no surprise that gasoline prices continue to show frustrating strength for this time of year," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While winter is usually a time for modest declines at the pump, this year has seen anything but. While two years ago areas of the country flirted with sub-$1 gas prices, we now see most areas more than double that. One bright spot however, is that gasoline production remains very strong at a time of year when it tends to be weak, and that could open the door for some larger discounts in the weeks ahead as refiners begin to move winter gasoline out of inventories to prepare for the transition to cleaner burning gasoline. The window is relatively small and closes shortly after Valentines Day, so don't expect much improvement before the annual spring surge begins."

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

