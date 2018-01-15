UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shooting

By Adam Bodner, Producer
By Kelsey Walker
Connect
Desmond Baskett (source: Richmond County Detention Center) Desmond Baskett (source: Richmond County Detention Center)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

One man is dead after a shooting at the Richmond Villa Apartments on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Richmond County. 

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says it was called in at 6:22 p.m Sunday night.  He has identified the victim as 27-year-old Frank Oliver Thompson Jr.  The victim was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:09 p.m. 

The victim's body will go to the GBI for an autopsy. 

30-year-old Desmond Baskett is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in connection with this case. He's facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicide.

