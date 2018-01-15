Update: One dead, one arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shoo - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Update: One dead, one arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shooting

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
By Kelsey Walker
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

One man is dead after a shooting at the Richmond Villa Apartments on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Richmond County. 

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says it was called in at 6:22 p.m Sunday night.  He has identified the victim as 27 year-old Frank Oliver Thompson Jr.  The victim was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:09 p.m. 

The victim's body will go to the GBI for an autopsy. 

30-year-old Desmond Basket is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in connection to this case. He's facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime  and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicide.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials

    Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:16 AM EST2018-01-15 15:16:20 GMT
    Augusta Chamber of Commerce, Source: WFXGAugusta Chamber of Commerce, Source: WFXG
    Join the Augusta Metro Chamber, Hull College of Business and Hull Barrett, PC on January 18th for Third Thursday Business Builder. This seminar is the first in a two-part series titled “Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials.” Featured presenters include Melissa Furman, Hull College of Business and Tom Cathey of Hull Barrett, PC. Millennials make up a large percentage of the U.S. workforce and as the number continues to grow, smart empl...More >>
    Join the Augusta Metro Chamber, Hull College of Business and Hull Barrett, PC on January 18th for Third Thursday Business Builder. This seminar is the first in a two-part series titled “Generational Diversity in the Workplace: Recruiting and Hiring Millennials.” Featured presenters include Melissa Furman, Hull College of Business and Tom Cathey of Hull Barrett, PC. Millennials make up a large percentage of the U.S. workforce and as the number continues to grow, smart empl...More >>

  • Update: One dead, one arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shooting

    Update: One dead, one arrested in Richmond Villa Apartments shooting

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:16 AM EST2018-01-15 11:16:36 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One man is dead after a shooting on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Richmond County on Sunday night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says it was called in at 6:22 p.m.  He has identified the victim as 27 year-old Frank Oliver Thompson Jr.  

    More >>

    One man is dead after a shooting on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Richmond County on Sunday night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says it was called in at 6:22 p.m.  He has identified the victim as 27 year-old Frank Oliver Thompson Jr.  

    More >>

  • The Red Cross in need of blood donations

    Sunday, January 14 2018 3:44 PM EST2018-01-14 20:44:54 GMT

    January is national blood donor month, but also a time when The Red Cross sees a decrease in donations. The Red Cross is asking for the community’s help to tackle a winter blood shortage.

    More >>

    January is national blood donor month, but also a time when The Red Cross sees a decrease in donations. The Red Cross is asking for the community’s help to tackle a winter blood shortage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly