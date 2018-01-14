The Red Cross in need of blood donations

One man is dead after a shooting on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Richmond County on Sunday night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says it was called in at 6:22 p.m. He has identified the victim as 27 year-old Frank Oliver Thompson Jr.More >>
January is national blood donor month, but also a time when The Red Cross sees a decrease in donations. The Red Cross is asking for the community’s help to tackle a winter blood shortage.More >>
A family is mourning after a wreck took the life of a 14-year-old Aiken County girl early this morning. It happened a little after midnight near the intersection of Mount Beulah Road and Colbert Bridge Road in Aiken.More >>
Unsafe infant sleep practices remain common in the U.S. According to a recent CDC report there are over three thousand sleep related deaths among infants each year in the United States alone. Historically these deaths are known as SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome or crib death.More >>
The NAACP Augusta chapter celebrated their 100th anniversary today and also remembering the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s been 100 years since the NAACP chapter was created right here in Augusta.More >>
