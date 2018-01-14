Teen dead after wreck in Aiken County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Teen dead after wreck in Aiken County

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG 1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A family is mourning after a wreck took the life of a 14-year-old Aiken County girl early this morning.

It happened a little after midnight near the intersection of Mount Beulah Road and Colbert Bridge Road in Aiken. The teen has been identified as Anaya Brown.

According to the Aiken County Coroner - Brown allegedly took her mother's car without permission. Circumstances leading up to the wreck are unclear.

Brown's mother was in the process of filing a runaway report and a stolen vehicle report. An autopsy will be performed this week along with toxicology.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

