Teen dead after wreck in Aiken County

FOX 54 has learned of a possible hostage situation in North Augusta. We have crews out on...More >>
FOX 54 has learned of a possible hostage situation in North Augusta. We have crews out on...More >>
Two Augusta dog rescues are raising money and getting dogs adopted in a unique way. Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescues and Hands to Paws are hosting their Puppy Bowl 2018. The two organizations are competing against each other to see who can get the most adoptions.More >>
Two Augusta dog rescues are raising money and getting dogs adopted in a unique way. Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescues and Hands to Paws are hosting their Puppy Bowl 2018. The two organizations are competing against each other to see who can get the most adoptions.More >>
Meet, Mingle and Mesh is happening at the Miller Theater. The Augusta Metro Chamber and Miller Theater invite the public to attended this networking event on Tuesday, February 6th from 5:30 to 7:30pm.More >>
Meet, Mingle and Mesh is happening at the Miller Theater. The Augusta Metro Chamber and Miller Theater invite the public to attended this networking event on Tuesday, February 6th from 5:30 to 7:30pm.More >>