Teen dead after wreck in Aiken County

A family is mourning after a wreck took the life of a 14-year-old Aiken County girl early this morning.



It happened a little after midnight near the intersection of Mount Beulah Road and Colbert Bridge Road in Aiken. The teen has been identified as Anaya Brown.

According to the Aiken County Coroner - Brown allegedly took her mother's car without permission. Circumstances leading up to the wreck are unclear.

Brown's mother was in the process of filing a runaway report and a stolen vehicle report. An autopsy will be performed this week along with toxicology.