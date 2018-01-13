NAACP of Augusta celebrates 100th Anniversary and remembers Dr. MLK Jr.

The NAACP Augusta chapter celebrated their 100th anniversary today and also remembering the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s been 100 years since the NAACP chapter was created right here in Augusta. On January 13, 2017 members and residents came together to honor not only the organization’s legacy, but to reflect on where they are now and what work needs to be done.

Several ordinary people in the community were awarded for doing extraordinary things, including President Beulah Nash-Teachey. “It is such an honor. When we think about we’re standing on shoulders of others, people who have fought. And when we look back on 100 years ago and think about how things are today. I can’t imagine what people had to go through 100 years ago," says Nash-Teachey.

Teachey says young people should consider themselves leaders of the future and do what they can to make a difference in their community. “I think it is important for young people to realize they have to be a part of the solution. You have to understand what it takes and be willing to go forward to ensure we have a great democracy," says Nash-Teachey.

President of the NAACP Club for Paine College is already taking that advice. “As growing up, I was the one that actually took interest in MLK Day. Like going to the monuments and stuff like that and actually learning about what he did for us and stuff like that. So, when I figured out that I could be a part of NAACP and I knew that was a special connection to Martin Luther King, it kind of gave me a warm feeling." says Paine College Sophomore Tosheanna Newberry.

She says the experience, gratitude, and knowledge she’s gained from being a part of the NAACP has been priceless. “So, I feel like when you learn and become a part of something as important as NAACP and even participating in MLK Day, it kind of gives you a feeling that you’re actually being a part of something that means something," says Newberry.

The NAACP of Augusta will also hold their formal gala on January 26th. For more information on the gala, click here.