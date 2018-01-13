NAACP of Augusta celebrates 100th Anniversary and remembers Dr. MLK Jr.

Unsafe infant sleep practices remain common in the U.S. According to a recent CDC report there are over three thousand sleep related deaths among infants each year in the United States alone. Historically these deaths are known as SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome or crib death.More >>
The NAACP Augusta chapter celebrated their 100th anniversary today and also remembering the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s been 100 years since the NAACP chapter was created right here in Augusta.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured last night. It happened around 7:30 on Pine Street in Wagener.More >>
Two women along with the Augusta Warriors Project and the Men in Mission From First Baptist Church are partnering together to renovate a 100+ year old home for homeless veterans. They’re calling it The Avery House.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Office got a call about a shooting on Tallowtree Street. When a deputy arrived, he found victim Daniel Brown in a back bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his right foot.More >>
