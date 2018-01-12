CCSO is looking for an unknown auto break-in suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking that you be on the lookout for the person who broke out the windows of two cars in parked at Riverside Park.

Investigators say the suspect took the victims' purses. Money and credit cards were then used to buy a pre-paid MasterCard gift card for $500. Investigators say the purchase was made at the Kroger in Evans and that the suspect vehicle is a white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

This same suspect is thought to have been involved in a similar break-in that happened several months ago.