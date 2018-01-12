CCSO is looking for an unknown auto break-in suspect

Two women along with the Augusta Warriors Project and the Men in Mission From First Baptist Church are partnering together to renovate a 100+ year old home for homeless veterans. They’re calling it The Avery House.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Office got a call about a shooting on Tallowtree Street. When a deputy arrived, he found victim Daniel Brown in a back bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his right foot.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking that you be on the lookout for the person who broke out the windows of two cars in parked at Riverside Park. Investigators say the suspect took the victims' purses.More >>
Atlanta Gas Light has reached an agreement with the Augusta Historic Preservation Commission to relocate the former Trinity CME Church. The historic building sits at the corner of Eighth Street and Walton Way near a former manufactured gas plant and has sat vacant for over twenty years.More >>
