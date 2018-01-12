RCSO deputies respond to shooting on Tallowtree Street - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

RCSO deputies respond to shooting on Tallowtree Street

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Sheriff Office got a call about a shooting on Tallowtree Street. When a deputy arrived, he found victim Daniel Brown in a back bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his right foot.
Brown told deputies he heard what sounded like 9 gunshots fired very fast. Other residents of the home also stated they heard multiple gunshots. Deputies found three holes on Brown's bedroom window and the rear window was shot out of one of the residents' vehicle.

Brown was transported to AUMC. While at the hospital, Brown became uncooperative and refused to speak of the incident.

